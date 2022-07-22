MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 on August 17th

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 2nd.

MarketAxess has raised its dividend payment by an average of 16.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. MarketAxess has a dividend payout ratio of 35.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect MarketAxess to earn $7.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.0%.

MarketAxess stock opened at $270.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $269.92 and its 200-day moving average is $311.84. The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.42 and a beta of 0.59. MarketAxess has a 12 month low of $249.01 and a 12 month high of $498.97.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.24 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 34.77%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

MKTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $338.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on MarketAxess from $340.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Compass Point upgraded MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on MarketAxess from $383.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered MarketAxess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $327.56.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 1,740 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.03, for a total transaction of $495,952.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,789.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 1st quarter worth $336,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 18.8% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 3.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,058,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank INC purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the first quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 7.4% during the first quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 17,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

