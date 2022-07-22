MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 on August 17th

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 2nd.
MarketAxess has raised its dividend payment by an average of 16.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. MarketAxess has a dividend payout ratio of 35.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect MarketAxess to earn $7.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.0%.
MarketAxess Price Performance
MarketAxess stock opened at $270.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $269.92 and its 200-day moving average is $311.84. The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.42 and a beta of 0.59. MarketAxess has a 12 month low of $249.01 and a 12 month high of $498.97.
Analyst Ratings Changes
MKTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $338.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on MarketAxess from $340.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Compass Point upgraded MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on MarketAxess from $383.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered MarketAxess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $327.56.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other MarketAxess news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 1,740 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.03, for a total transaction of $495,952.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,789.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MarketAxess
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 1st quarter worth $336,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 18.8% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 3.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,058,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank INC purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the first quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 7.4% during the first quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 17,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About MarketAxess
MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.
