MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) PT Lowered to $325.00

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $338.00 to $325.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

MKTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Compass Point upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $270.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of MarketAxess from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $316.00 to $305.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $327.56.

MarketAxess Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $270.67 on Tuesday. MarketAxess has a 52 week low of $249.01 and a 52 week high of $498.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.42 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $269.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.84.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The business had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that MarketAxess will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 2nd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 43.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 1,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.03, for a total value of $495,952.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,789.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MarketAxess

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

