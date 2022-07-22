Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Bought by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Marriott International by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 81,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

Marriott International Trading Down 1.0 %

In related news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $367,438.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,671.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $367,438.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,671.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 3,647 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $674,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,561,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $151.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.36. The company has a market cap of $49.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.58 and a 1 year high of $195.90.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 116.74% and a net margin of 9.45%. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 26.61%.

About Marriott International

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.