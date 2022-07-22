Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Announces Earnings Results

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of MMC stock traded down $1.79 on Friday, hitting $156.33. 34,601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,071,189. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $154.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.92. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a twelve month low of $142.80 and a twelve month high of $183.14.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 33.86%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, CEO Martin South sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.26, for a total transaction of $499,317.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,207.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 331.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,830,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,293 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 133.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,297,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,095,000 after buying an additional 740,778 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 204.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 694,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,383,000 after buying an additional 466,184 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 128.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 432,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,639,000 after buying an additional 242,600 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 51.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 513,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,494,000 after buying an additional 175,413 shares during the period. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MMC. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $183.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.82.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.