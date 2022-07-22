Masari Tops One Day Volume of $34.00 (MSR)

Masari (MSR) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. Over the last week, Masari has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. One Masari coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Masari has a market capitalization of $117,828.92 and approximately $34.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22,721.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,536.83 or 0.06763604 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000297 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00023794 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.37 or 0.00248092 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.97 or 0.00109898 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.92 or 0.00659816 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.06 or 0.00537169 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00005873 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Masari Coin Profile

Masari (MSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 16,726,724 coins. The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Masari is getmasari.org. Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Masari is forum.getmasari.org.

Buying and Selling Masari

According to CryptoCompare, “Masari is a privacy-focused PoW cryptocurrency based on CryptoNight algorithm. “

