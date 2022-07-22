MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) PT Set at $103.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a $103.00 price target on MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MTZ. Cowen raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MasTec in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of MasTec from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $109.55.

MasTec stock opened at $73.27 on Tuesday. MasTec has a 52-week low of $67.31 and a 52-week high of $104.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.43 and a 200-day moving average of $81.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. MasTec had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that MasTec will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $489,168,000 after buying an additional 134,201 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,519,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $480,724,000 after buying an additional 447,376 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,160,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $273,123,000 after buying an additional 565,274 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter worth about $231,287,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the 1st quarter worth about $138,946,000. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

