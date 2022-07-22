Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) PT Lowered to $65.00 at Barclays

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $81.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MTCH. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Match Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Match Group from $138.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Match Group from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $121.17.

Match Group Stock Performance

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $74.68 on Tuesday. Match Group has a 1 year low of $63.33 and a 1 year high of $182.00. The company has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.91, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Match Group

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Match Group had a net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 220.83%. The firm had revenue of $798.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Match Group will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Match Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Match Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Match Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Match Group by 181.1% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

