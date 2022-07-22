Matrix AI Network (MAN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.56 Million

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 22nd. Matrix AI Network has a market cap of $1.56 million and $51,363.00 worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Matrix AI Network has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Matrix AI Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0073 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000298 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00023837 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.92 or 0.00246554 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000886 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000914 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Matrix AI Network

Matrix AI Network (MAN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 17th, 2018. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 647,450,056 coins and its circulating supply is 214,302,042 coins. The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Matrix AI Network is www.matrix.io.

Matrix AI Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MATRIX AI Network is an intelligent, open-source, new generation blockchain that aims to solve major challenges currently stifling the development and adoption of blockchain technology. MATRIX leverages the latest artificial intelligence (AI) technology to deliver on the promise of blockchain. Matrix AI Network is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. MATRIX Intelligent Contracts use Natural Language Programming and adaptive deep learning-based templates to auto-code. English and Chinese currently supported. Additional languages to be added later. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matrix AI Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matrix AI Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Matrix AI Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

