Matson (NYSE:MATX) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.31-9.42 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.27. Matson also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $9.31-$9.42 EPS.

Shares of MATX stock opened at $85.94 on Friday. Matson has a fifty-two week low of $63.32 and a fifty-two week high of $125.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.52.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shipping company reported $8.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.13 by $0.10. Matson had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 26.93%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Matson will post 28.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.31%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Matson from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.86, for a total transaction of $454,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,332,489.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 2,174 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $193,986.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,342,122.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.86, for a total value of $454,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,332,489.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,983 shares of company stock valued at $1,917,221. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Matson during the first quarter valued at about $117,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Matson in the first quarter worth about $231,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matson in the first quarter worth about $288,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Matson in the first quarter worth about $350,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Matson by 4.0% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

