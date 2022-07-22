Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.42-$1.48 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.48.

Mattel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MAT traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.77. 264,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,442,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.17. Mattel has a fifty-two week low of $17.94 and a fifty-two week high of $26.99.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.12. Mattel had a return on equity of 42.01% and a net margin of 18.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mattel will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Mattel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Mattel from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 10th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Mattel from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Mattel from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.88.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mattel during the first quarter valued at $86,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 19.5% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in Mattel by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 14,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Mattel in the 1st quarter worth about $321,000. 97.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

Recommended Stories

