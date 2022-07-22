Mattern Capital Management LLC Has $1.25 Million Holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Mattern Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,195 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,568,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,743,000 after acquiring an additional 61,466 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,557,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,176,000 after acquiring an additional 68,631 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,114,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,210,000 after acquiring an additional 192,806 shares during the period. Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC now owns 727,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,058,000 after acquiring an additional 5,304 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 723,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,852,000 after acquiring an additional 8,541 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF stock opened at $48.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.71 and a 200-day moving average of $49.00. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 1-year low of $48.55 and a 1-year high of $50.21.

