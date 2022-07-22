Mattern Capital Management LLC Invests $338,000 in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Mattern Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FUN. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cedar Fair during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cedar Fair during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on FUN. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $67.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp set a $55.00 price target on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

FUN opened at $40.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.06 and a 200 day moving average of $50.14. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $37.78 and a fifty-two week high of $62.56.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.96) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $99.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.28 million. Cedar Fair’s quarterly revenue was up 920.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.95) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

