Mattern Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Mattern Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DGRO. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 88.9% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $49.35 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $45.52 and a twelve month high of $56.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.79 and a 200 day moving average of $51.54.

