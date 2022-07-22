McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Given New $285.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $287.00 to $285.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $280.25.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $253.47 on Monday. McDonald’s has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $271.15. The company has a market cap of $187.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.10.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 58.29%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Stories

