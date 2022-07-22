Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) PT Lowered to €9.00

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario (OTCMKTS:MDIBY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Barclays from €11.00 ($11.11) to €9.00 ($9.09) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario from €11.80 ($11.92) to €10.80 ($10.91) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.68.

OTCMKTS MDIBY opened at $8.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.09. Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $12.63.

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Wealth Management, Consumer Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, Principal Investing, and Holding Functions segments.

