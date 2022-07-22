Megaport (OTCMKTS:MGPPF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Posted by on Jul 22nd, 2022

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Megaport (OTCMKTS:MGPPFGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Megaport Stock Performance

Megaport stock opened at $3.66 on Thursday. Megaport has a 1 year low of $3.66 and a 1 year high of $15.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.48 and its 200-day moving average is $9.12.

About Megaport

(Get Rating)

Megaport Limited provides elastic interconnection services to the enterprises and service providers in Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, North America, and Europe. It operates a platform that enables customers to connect their network to other services, as well as creates agile network that connects in multiple regions; and Megaport virtual edge platform that enables businesses to connect to Megaport's ecosystem of service providers.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Megaport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Megaport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.