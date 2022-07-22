Megaport (OTCMKTS:MGPPF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Megaport (OTCMKTS:MGPPF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Megaport Stock Performance
Megaport stock opened at $3.66 on Thursday. Megaport has a 1 year low of $3.66 and a 1 year high of $15.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.48 and its 200-day moving average is $9.12.
About Megaport
