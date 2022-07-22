Megaworld (OTCMKTS:MGAWY) Trading Down 1.2%

Megaworld Co. (OTCMKTS:MGAWY – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.90 and last traded at $7.90. Approximately 3,503 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 108% from the average daily volume of 1,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

Megaworld Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.88.

Megaworld Company Profile

Megaworld Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, sells, and leases real estate properties in the Philippines. The company operates through Real Estate, Rental, Hotel Operations, and Corporate and Others segments. It develops mixed-use planned communities or townships, including residential, commercial, office, leisure, entertainment, educational/training components.

Further Reading

