MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) PT Lowered to $800.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $850.00 to $800.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MELI. KGI Securities began coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They set an outperform rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered MercadoLibre from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. New Street Research initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a buy rating and a $1,100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,484.00.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Price Performance

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $785.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.04 and a beta of 1.62. MercadoLibre has a 1 year low of $600.68 and a 1 year high of $1,970.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $722.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $947.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Institutional Trading of MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 21.93%. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MercadoLibre will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 245.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,154,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.