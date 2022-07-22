MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) Shares Gap Down to $18.11

MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.11, but opened at $17.52. MeridianLink shares last traded at $17.96, with a volume of 121 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on MeridianLink to $18.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of MeridianLink from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of MeridianLink to $19.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of MeridianLink in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MeridianLink presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

MeridianLink Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

Insider Activity

MeridianLink ( NYSE:MLNK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $72.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.79 million. MeridianLink had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 3.58%. MeridianLink’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that MeridianLink, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Alan R. Arnold sold 37,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total value of $660,793.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 556,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,925,854.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Alan R. Arnold sold 37,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total value of $660,793.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 556,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,925,854.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Alan R. Arnold sold 19,506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $332,577.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 503,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,583,669.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,953 shares of company stock worth $1,384,597. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MeridianLink

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of MeridianLink in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of MeridianLink by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 30,870 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in MeridianLink by 261.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 142,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after buying an additional 103,128 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in MeridianLink during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in MeridianLink by 12.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MeridianLink Company Profile

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink Consumer, a consumer lending and account opening platform; MeridianLink Opening, an online account opening software that unifies deposit account opening and funding for various channels and products; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

Featured Stories

