MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) Shares Gap Down to $18.11

MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.11, but opened at $17.52. MeridianLink shares last traded at $17.96, with a volume of 121 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on MeridianLink to $18.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of MeridianLink from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of MeridianLink to $19.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of MeridianLink in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MeridianLink presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.
MeridianLink Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10.
Insider Activity
In related news, COO Alan R. Arnold sold 37,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total value of $660,793.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 556,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,925,854.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Alan R. Arnold sold 37,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total value of $660,793.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 556,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,925,854.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Alan R. Arnold sold 19,506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $332,577.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 503,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,583,669.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,953 shares of company stock worth $1,384,597. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MeridianLink
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of MeridianLink in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of MeridianLink by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 30,870 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in MeridianLink by 261.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 142,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after buying an additional 103,128 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in MeridianLink during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in MeridianLink by 12.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
MeridianLink Company Profile
MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink Consumer, a consumer lending and account opening platform; MeridianLink Opening, an online account opening software that unifies deposit account opening and funding for various channels and products; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MeridianLink (MLNK)
- Lackluster Results Provide An Opportunity In Tractor Supply Company
- Snap Stock Falters As Growth Slows To Record Low
- Verizon Shares Drop On Earnings Miss, Lower Guidance
- Salesforce Stock is a Resilient Best-of Breed CRM Play
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
Receive News & Ratings for MeridianLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeridianLink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.