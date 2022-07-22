Mesa Royalty Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:MTR)

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0955 per share by the energy company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th.

Mesa Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 29.2% annually over the last three years.

Get Mesa Royalty Trust alerts:

Mesa Royalty Trust Stock Down 8.5 %

Shares of Mesa Royalty Trust stock opened at $11.30 on Friday. Mesa Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mesa Royalty Trust ( NYSE:MTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.73 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Mesa Royalty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Institutional Trading of Mesa Royalty Trust

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mesa Royalty Trust stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR – Get Rating) by 800.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,500 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.24% of Mesa Royalty Trust worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Mesa Royalty Trust

(Get Rating)

Mesa Royalty Trust owns net overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas producing properties in the United States. It has interests in properties located in the Hugoton field of Kansas; and the San Juan Basin of Northwestern New Mexico and Southwestern Colorado. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.