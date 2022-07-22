Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Separately, Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Mesoblast from $6.50 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.25.
Mesoblast Trading Up 2.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MESO opened at $3.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.74. Mesoblast has a fifty-two week low of $2.14 and a fifty-two week high of $7.66.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mesoblast
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MESO. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Mesoblast during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mesoblast during the first quarter valued at $84,000. Sio Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mesoblast during the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Mesoblast by 20.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 864,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 149,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.72% of the company’s stock.
About Mesoblast
Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines in the United States, Australia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases.
