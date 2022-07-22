Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH reduced its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,193,365 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 138,372 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up 1.7% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $265,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.2% in the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,727 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $7,032,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

META stock opened at $183.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $495.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.40. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.25 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $176.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.88.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on META. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Atlantic Securities set a $215.00 target price on Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.60.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.78, for a total transaction of $131,105.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,634,328.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.78, for a total transaction of $131,105.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,634,328.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $242,713.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,499.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,504 shares of company stock valued at $9,040,633. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

