MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:MCBS)

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 2nd.

MetroCity Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of MCBS stock opened at $21.27 on Friday. MetroCity Bankshares has a 12-month low of $17.86 and a 12-month high of $29.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $541.75 million, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.62.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MetroCity Bankshares had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 45.04%. The company had revenue of $38.31 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MetroCity Bankshares

MetroCity Bankshares Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in MetroCity Bankshares by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 351,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in MetroCity Bankshares by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 327,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,698,000 after acquiring an additional 13,403 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in MetroCity Bankshares by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 161,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in MetroCity Bankshares by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 29.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 89,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 20,336 shares during the period. 21.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It provides consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, money transfers, and other banking services. The company also offers construction and development, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, single family residential mortgage, small business administration, and other consumer loans; and online banking, treasury management, wire transfer, automated clearing house, and cash management services.

