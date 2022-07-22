MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:MCBS)

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 2nd.
MetroCity Bankshares Stock Performance
Shares of MCBS stock opened at $21.27 on Friday. MetroCity Bankshares has a 12-month low of $17.86 and a 12-month high of $29.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $541.75 million, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.62.
MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MetroCity Bankshares had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 45.04%. The company had revenue of $38.31 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MetroCity Bankshares
MetroCity Bankshares Company Profile
MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It provides consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, money transfers, and other banking services. The company also offers construction and development, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, single family residential mortgage, small business administration, and other consumer loans; and online banking, treasury management, wire transfer, automated clearing house, and cash management services.
Further Reading
