Metronome Price Tops $1.07 on Major Exchanges (MET)

Metronome (MET) traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 22nd. One Metronome coin can currently be purchased for $1.07 or 0.00004556 BTC on popular exchanges. Metronome has a market capitalization of $15.11 million and approximately $31,626.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Metronome has traded up 36.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Metronome alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004245 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001550 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00015681 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00032684 BTC.

Metronome Coin Profile

Metronome launched on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 14,222,421 coins and its circulating supply is 14,077,847 coins. The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metronome Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metronome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metronome and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.