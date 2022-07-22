MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Cut to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $12.75 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
MFA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of MFA Financial from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of MFA Financial from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MFA Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.25.
MFA Financial Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of MFA Financial stock opened at $11.50 on Monday. MFA Financial has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $19.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.10 and its 200 day moving average is $14.92.
MFA Financial Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 166.04%.
Insider Activity
In related news, VP Mei Lin sold 4,057 shares of MFA Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total transaction of $54,688.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,407. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of MFA Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, XML Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MFA Financial during the first quarter worth $43,000.
About MFA Financial
MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.
