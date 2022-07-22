Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $87.00

Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc (LON:MBH – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 87 ($1.04) and last traded at GBX 86.50 ($1.03), with a volume of 125120 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 89 ($1.06).

MBH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($1.91) price objective on shares of Michelmersh Brick in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 162 ($1.94) price objective on shares of Michelmersh Brick in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £81.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,433.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 102.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 114.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of bricks, tiles, and building products in the United Kingdom and Europe. It offers extruded wire cut facing bricks, clay pavers, paving accessories, and special shaped products under the Blockleys brand; monotone color blends in rustic, drag wire, smooth, and sand faced textures under the Carlton brand; handmade bricks and special products under the Charnwood brand; a spectrum of bricks under the Floren.be brand; clamp-fired stock facing bricks in various textural finishes under the Freshfield Lane brand; traditional hand pressed architectural terra cotta and faience, and various architectural components under the Hathern Terra Cotta brand; and facing bricks and special shaped bricks under the Michelmersh brand.

