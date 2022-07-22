Mid Wynd International Investment Trust (LON:MWY) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $721.47

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc (LON:MWY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 721.47 ($8.62) and traded as high as GBX 726.46 ($8.68). Mid Wynd International Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 722 ($8.63), with a volume of 35,567 shares traded.

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £479.46 million and a P/E ratio of 542.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 721.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 758.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Insider Transactions at Mid Wynd International Investment Trust

In other news, insider Diana Dyer Bartlett purchased 2,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 733 ($8.76) per share, for a total transaction of £19,908.28 ($23,799.50).

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Company Profile

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Artemis Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

