Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) PT Lowered to $175.00

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at KeyCorp from $182.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MIDD. TheStreet cut shares of Middleby from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Middleby from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Middleby in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Middleby from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Middleby from $211.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Middleby has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.60.

Get Middleby alerts:

Middleby Price Performance

NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $137.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.58. Middleby has a 12 month low of $120.30 and a 12 month high of $201.34.

Insider Activity at Middleby

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Middleby had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $994.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Middleby will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne purchased 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $139.57 per share, for a total transaction of $202,376.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,411,211.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne purchased 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $139.57 per share, with a total value of $202,376.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,411,211.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy John Fitzgerald acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $132.29 per share, with a total value of $992,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,645,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 10,985 shares of company stock valued at $1,470,966 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Middleby

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIDD. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Middleby by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Middleby during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Middleby by 689.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Middleby in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Middleby by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Middleby Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.