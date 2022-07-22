Millennium Sustainable Ventures (OTCMKTS:MILC) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.68

Millennium Sustainable Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:MILC – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.68 and traded as high as $1.29. Millennium Sustainable Ventures shares last traded at $1.29, with a volume of 13,450 shares trading hands.
Millennium Sustainable Ventures Price Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.94.
About Millennium Sustainable Ventures
Millennium Sustainable Ventures Corp. is a close-ended investment company. The firm primarily intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, or other similar transaction with one or more businesses that have operations primarily in India. It seeks to invest in companies operating in the financial services sector, healthcare, infrastructure and consumer, retail, and hospitality sectors.
