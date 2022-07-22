MimbleWimbleCoin Trading 13.6% Higher Over Last Week (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. In the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market capitalization of $23.01 million and $158.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $2.12 or 0.00008987 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.79 or 0.00211066 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004204 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00005136 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001149 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004236 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $136.75 or 0.00579670 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000307 BTC.

About MimbleWimbleCoin

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,851,858 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MimbleWimbleCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

