Minera Alamos (OTCMKTS:MAIFF) Price Target Cut to C$0.80 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Minera Alamos (OTCMKTS:MAIFF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$1.10 to C$0.80 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Minera Alamos Stock Up 3.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS MAIFF opened at $0.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.44. Minera Alamos has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $0.58.
About Minera Alamos
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Minera Alamos (MAIFF)
- Salesforce Stock is a Resilient Best-of Breed CRM Play
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Why Will Highly-Valued Tesla Move Higher? Results
Receive News & Ratings for Minera Alamos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minera Alamos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.