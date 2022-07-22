Mirror Protocol Price Up 17.5% This Week (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (MIR) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. One Mirror Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000934 BTC on exchanges. Mirror Protocol has a total market cap of $16.49 million and approximately $16.15 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded 17.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004404 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00016072 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00032399 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Coin Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. Mirror Protocol’s official website is eth.mirror.finance. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01. Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Mirror Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

