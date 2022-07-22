Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Receives “Hold” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MAB. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 310 ($3.71) target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 276 ($3.30) to GBX 225 ($2.69) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.23) price target on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 325.83 ($3.90).

Get Mitchells & Butlers alerts:

Mitchells & Butlers Price Performance

Shares of MAB opened at GBX 174.80 ($2.09) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 581.00. Mitchells & Butlers has a twelve month low of GBX 158.80 ($1.90) and a twelve month high of GBX 302.80 ($3.62). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 195.42 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 224.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.47.

About Mitchells & Butlers

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mitchells & Butlers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitchells & Butlers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.