Mizuho Trims Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Target Price to $38.00

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Carrier Global from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Carrier Global from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Carrier Global from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.56.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of CARR opened at $38.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Carrier Global has a 12-month low of $34.12 and a 12-month high of $58.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 19.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carrier Global

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.