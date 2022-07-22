MKM Partners Cuts Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Price Target to $140.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by MKM Partners from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GOOG. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $172.50 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Thirty-three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $161.10.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $115.04 on Monday. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $102.21 and a 12-month high of $152.10. The stock has a market cap of $75.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $155.61 and a 200 day moving average of $140.39.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.05). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total transaction of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 233 shares in the company, valued at $544,551.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,739 shares of company stock valued at $12,616,323. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,192,982 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $59,191,787,000 after buying an additional 157,098 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,196,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,545,866,000 after purchasing an additional 205,225 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,608,366 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,696,262,000 after purchasing an additional 58,955 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 492,443.2% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,476,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475,628 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,669,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,474,847,000 after purchasing an additional 97,666 shares during the period. 31.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

