Modera Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,770 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $8,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,088,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,820,222,000 after buying an additional 3,303,824 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,302,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,201,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683,615 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $598,196,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,598,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $594,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,593 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,496,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $451,767,000 after purchasing an additional 332,568 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

TIP stock opened at $114.96 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $113.01 and a 12 month high of $131.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.32.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.