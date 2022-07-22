Modera Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $8,697,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,811,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 377,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 54,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP opened at $86.24 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $74.75 and a one year high of $123.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.01.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

