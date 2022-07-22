Modera Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Modera Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 388.2% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $193.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $123.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.21. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.23%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.63.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

