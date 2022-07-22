Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $2.08 Million Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,276 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,718,778 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,977,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,493 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,356,955 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,083,369,000 after buying an additional 67,178 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,698,911 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,696,343,000 after buying an additional 21,021 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,938,677 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,169,049,000 after buying an additional 93,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $625,050,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $241,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,284,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NSC opened at $242.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.97. The company has a market capitalization of $57.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $217.00 and a 12 month high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.78 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the railroad operator to purchase up to 14.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.03%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $289.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $278.00 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $340.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $283.17.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

