Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $2.89 Million Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $2,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $481,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $99.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.20 and its 200 day moving average is $103.99. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.89 and a fifty-two week high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.