Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $62.23 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 938,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,332 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.48% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $62,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCZ. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Motco acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 195.1% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ opened at $56.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.12. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $52.08 and a 52 week high of $79.23.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $1.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

(Get Rating)

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.