Modera Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 218.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,618 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $14,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VSS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 152.9% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 9,266.7% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 9,500.0% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $105.91 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $98.19 and a 52-week high of $142.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.55 and a 200 day moving average of $117.70.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

