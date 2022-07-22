Modera Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) by 826.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,831 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,433 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of WSFS Financial worth $5,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in WSFS Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in WSFS Financial in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 406.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of WSFS Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.25.

Insider Transactions at WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Stock Performance

In related news, Director Nancy J. Foster bought 1,000 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.69 per share, with a total value of $41,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,639.97. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial stock opened at $42.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.79 and its 200 day moving average is $45.85. WSFS Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $37.03 and a 1-year high of $56.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $199.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.16 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 31.02%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

WSFS Financial Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

