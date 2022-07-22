Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 12,643 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Modera Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 543,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,643 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for 1.3% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $30,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services & Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services & Investments LLC now owns 15,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 9,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 35,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:DFAS opened at $51.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.50. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $46.42 and a 52 week high of $64.34.

