Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 7,057 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Modera Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,057 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $20,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,540,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,823,179,000 after buying an additional 4,463,503 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,484,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,600,236,000 after buying an additional 1,173,002 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,151,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,200,903,000 after purchasing an additional 741,429 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,692,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,123,795,000 after purchasing an additional 221,140 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,323,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $894,036,000 after purchasing an additional 292,544 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $150.46 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $139.96 and a 1-year high of $171.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.29 and its 200-day moving average is $158.86.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

