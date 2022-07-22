Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Director Noubar Afeyan Sells 10,000 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total value of $1,670,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,487,209 shares in the company, valued at $415,363,903. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Noubar Afeyan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 13th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.88, for a total value of $1,688,800.00.

On Wednesday, July 6th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.85, for a total value of $1,548,500.00.

On Wednesday, June 29th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.47, for a total value of $1,404,700.00.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total value of $1,276,900.00.

On Wednesday, June 8th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $1,474,700.00.

On Wednesday, June 1st, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.31, for a total value of $1,463,100.00.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.80, for a total value of $1,308,000.00.

On Friday, May 13th, Noubar Afeyan sold 100,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.47, for a total value of $13,447,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $1,307,400.00.

Moderna Stock Down 3.2 %

MRNA stock traded down $5.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $163.52. 2,891,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,977,323. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.48 and its 200-day moving average is $156.33. The company has a market cap of $65.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.61 and a 12 month high of $497.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $3.40. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 64.77%. The company’s revenue was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MRNA shares. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Moderna from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moderna

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

