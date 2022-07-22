monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) PT Lowered to $150.00 at Piper Sandler

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MNDY. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of monday.com from $390.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of monday.com from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on shares of monday.com from $432.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on monday.com from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, monday.com has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $241.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $109.37 on Monday. monday.com has a 52-week low of $85.75 and a 52-week high of $450.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion and a PE ratio of -24.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.93 and a 200-day moving average of $148.40.

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $108.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.31 million. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 22.46% and a negative net margin of 43.90%. The business’s revenue was up 83.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that monday.com will post -5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of monday.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in monday.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in monday.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of monday.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

