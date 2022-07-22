Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stock Position Raised by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1,151.4% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $61.35 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.63 and a 1-year high of $69.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.91 and its 200-day moving average is $63.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 47.14%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.27.

In other news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $2,008,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,100.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

