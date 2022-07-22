Montag A & Associates Inc. Buys 631 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,298 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROST. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,381 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,191 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,531 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,883,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $122.00 to $123.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $94.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. OTR Global downgraded shares of Ross Stores to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $70.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.76.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $83.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.42. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $69.24 and a one year high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 6th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.62%.

Insider Transactions at Ross Stores

In other news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total transaction of $81,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,044.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

