Montag A & Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Savior LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $200.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $195.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.66. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $181.67 and a 1-year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

